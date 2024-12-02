Food market in Namibian capital fuels culinary creativity, business growth

WINDHOEK, Dec. 2 — The sprawling Good Food Market in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, is igniting entrepreneurial spirit in the culinary arts sector by providing vendors with a platform to showcase and elevate their offerings.

Held on the last Friday of each month at The Village Restaurant in Windhoek, the market adopts a vibrant street market atmosphere, where food is prepared on-site and served to visitors in a casual, bustling setting.

Deane Spall, lead organizer of the Good Food Market and owner of The Village Restaurant, said the market was launched in September 2023 to reinvigorate the local culinary scene by creating an accessible street food experience.

Spall, who has a background spanning finance, tourism, and urban farming, drew inspiration from the once-thriving Windhoek City Market, which previously occupied the area.

After opening The Village Restaurant in 2022, he initiated the Good Food Market a year later to provide visitors with an enjoyable culinary experience while fostering entrepreneurial opportunities in an organized environment.

“This initiative fills a gap we identified, especially after the negative impact of COVID-19 on the events sector. The market also seeks to boost Windhoek’s event landscape,” he said.

The market’s success lies in its diverse culinary offerings and a meticulous vendor selection process, Spall said. Vendors are invited through social media campaigns and are required to complete an application form detailing their products and experience. Applications are then assessed to ensure quality and authenticity.

Currently, the market hosts 15 to 20 vendors per market day, offering an array of cuisines, including Western, African, and Asian dishes, alongside sweet treats. Some vendors are seasoned professionals, while others are newcomers testing their ideas.

In its first year, the Good Food Market has become a staple of Windhoek’s weekend scene, drawing 600 to 1,200 patrons per event.

However, the journey has not been without challenges.

“One of the challenges when we first started was securing high-quality vendors, but thanks to robust marketing, we now have a long waiting list,” he said.

To maintain its appeal, the market continuously evolves by introducing themed events, such as its recent focus on hot and spicy meals, which ensures variety and fosters innovation among vendors.

“This approach ensures vendor quality while fostering a blend of established businesses and emerging entrepreneurs exploring new ideas,” he noted.

The market also serves as a launchpad for emerging chefs and a branding platform for established vendors.

Jeanette Mouton, owner of KenJea’s Frozen Foods, joined the market in May 2023 to promote her Philippine-inspired corn dogs. The market not only helped grow her clientele but also enabled her to expand into six retail stores in Windhoek.

“The market offers a vibrant yet relaxing atmosphere. Participating here has been immensely valuable—I’ve not only sold my products but also been able to showcase and promote the manufacturing side of my business,” she said.

The market also serves as a platform to celebrate cultural heritage through food. Drawing on feedback received, Mouton expanded her business, successfully placing her range of corn dogs in six local retail shops in Windhoek.

“Without the exposure and quality assurance provided by market feedback, who would have invested in me or allowed me to sell in their stores?” She said.

Jamie Mouton, a lemonade vendor operating under the brand The Dezzert Chest, credited the market with providing him with a critical platform to reach customers and network with potential business partners.

“As one of the newest vendors, this market has been incredibly valuable to me. Without a physical shop, it provides an essential platform to grow my customer base and connect with potential business partners,” he said. “Sustainability is a key focus of the market’s operations.”

To sustain operations, vendors pay stall fees, while visitors are charged an entrance fee of 120 Namibian dollars (about 7 U.S. dollars). A portion of the funds is allocated to supporting local artists who perform live music and DJ sets during the events, enhancing the market’s cultural vibrancy.

This dual approach promotes entrepreneurial growth and offers food enthusiasts a chance to explore unique flavours while supporting local businesses, Spall noted.

Looking ahead, Spall said efforts are underway to refine vendor selection and strategies to maintain consistent attendance and sustain the excitement surrounding the market while making a positive impact on local communities and businesses.

Mayor of Windhoek, Queen Omagano Kamati praised the market for its contribution to local business growth, tourism, and cultural exchange. “Market days not only promote business activity but also offer a taste of the city’s rich heritage and culture, fostering socialization and economic development,” Kamati said. (Xinhua)