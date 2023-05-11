New Namibian Ambassador Takes Charge in Austria, Promoting Cooperation and Development

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, May 11 — On May 10, 2023, a significant occasion took place at the State House as His Excellency, Dr. Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, commissioned Mr. Vasco Sampofu as the new Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia to the Republic of Austria. The President expressed his confidence in Ambassador Sampofu’s ability to represent Namibia effectively and advance the interests of both nations. This commissioning ceremony marks a new chapter in the bilateral relations between Namibia and Austria.

President Geingob acknowledged the existing interests and relations between Namibia and Austria, emphasizing the need to consolidate and enhance these connections. He expressed his belief that Ambassador Sampofu shares his vision for strengthened relations and encouraged him to foster closer cooperation between the two countries.

The President reminded Ambassador Sampofu of his responsibility to represent Namibia’s interests faithfully. By taking the oath, Ambassador Sampofu publicly committed to upholding and defending Namibia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. President Geingob expected the Ambassador to provide accurate and regular updates on economic opportunities, with specific attention given to Namibia’s advancements in Green Hydrogen and the recent discovery of oil. The President emphasized the importance of promoting Namibia’s national interest above all else when engaging with the Austrian Government, business communities, investors, tourists, and other stakeholders.

President Geingob stressed the significance of maintaining good character, and integrity, and upholding the honour, dignity, and good reputation of Namibia. As an Ambassador, Ambassador Sampofu was entrusted with the task of acting as a representative of the Namibian people. The President reiterated that the Ambassador’s actions and conduct should always prioritize the national interest of Namibia and contribute to the country’s developmental agenda.

The President encouraged Ambassador Sampofu to translate his diplomatic efforts into tangible benefits for the Namibian people. He urged him to foster stronger trade partnerships, seek niche markets for Namibian products, and enhance the nation’s image and global competitiveness rankings. Recognizing the global changes brought about by the fourth industrial revolution, President Geingob urged the Ambassador to stay updated on developments in science, technology, climate change, and geopolitics. He emphasized the importance of providing policy perspectives to the Namibian Government to navigate these changing landscapes effectively.

President Geingob emphasized that Ambassador Sampofu should serve all Namibian nationals encountering Austria with the utmost dedication and courtesy. The Ambassador’s commitment to assisting and supporting Namibian citizens abroad was recognized as an essential aspect of his role.

With the commissioning of Ambassador Vasco Sampofu, Namibia looks forward to deepening its ties with Austria and expanding opportunities for trade and collaboration. President Geingob’s charge to the Ambassador highlights the importance of representing Namibia’s interests, upholding integrity, contributing to the nation’s developmental agenda, and serving the Namibian people with excellence. As the Ambassador assumes his role, he carries the responsibility of fostering a united, peaceful, and prosperous Namibian House and strengthening the bonds between the Republic of Namibia and the Republic of Austria. – Namibia Daily News