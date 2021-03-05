Experience ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ in Windhoek.

Windhoek, Mar 5 –After concluding The Voice Masterclasses classical music development workshop, in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, The Namibia Music Ensemble hosted and recorded ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ on Friday, 26 February 2021 in Windhoek.

‘The Marriage of Figaro’ is a four-act comic opera composed in 1786 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. “The opera is one of Mozart’s most frequently performed operas and tells how the servants, Figaro and Susanna, succeed in getting married, foiling their employer Count Almaviva’s efforts to seduce Susanna and teaching him a lesson in infidelity,” said The Namibia Music Ensemble founder, Galilei Njembo.

Njembo, accompanied by soloists Justin Antony, Janice Van Rooy, Natasha Ndjiharine, Glaucio Ngaca, and Trudy Gertze, captivated the limited invited audience, accompanied by pianist Retha-Louise Hofmeyr and string trio, Jürgen Kriess, Deborah Haindongo, and Amy Aring.

One of Namibia’s most renowned art directors, Sandy Rudd, who has been in the performing arts industry for four decades, said: “My heart was full of love to see such committed young Namibians doing what they love with so much passion. Njembo is an enabler and is doing a great job with opera and contemporary music, and thanks to the Bank for sponsoring him.”

The concert, recorded on the night, will premiere online on Friday, 5 March 2021 at 19:00, on Web ticket for N$50.00. Upon receipt of payment, the audience will receive a private link to watch the one-hour concert.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investments, Sponsorship, and Events, Bronwyn Moody, wished Njembo and his team all the best. “This online concert is a first for Bank Windhoek and The Namibia Music Ensemble and we would like to encourage people to purchase tickets to watch ‘The Marriage of Figaro’.”

Following the premiere date, tickets will still be available for purchase until 31 March 2021. For more information, the prospective audience can contact Galilei Njembo on Cell: +264 81 889 9576 or send an email to galileiuajenenisanjembo@gmail.com.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info