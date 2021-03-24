Chinese National Arrested for bribing Home Affairs Official.

Windhoek, Mar 24– A 31 years old Chinese national has been arrested in Windhoek yesterday for bribing a Home Affairs Official.

The suspect allegedly offered the Home Affairs official a bribe in the form of items to the value of N$7900 to consider the renewal of her work permit. Ping Zou’s work permit expired on 28 February 2021 and was due for renewal. The items offered are a 2 x Solar Street light with their stands and an Outdoor set including 6 chairs and a table.

The suspect appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate Court today and her case was remanded to Tuesday, 30 March 2021 for an official bail application. She remained in custody.

Source:@ACCNamibia

compiled by:

Robert Maseka