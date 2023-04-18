After School Wrestling Club from Grysblok, Katutura Wins Big at Frank Joubert Open

Staff Writer

PRETORIA, April 18 — Nine young wrestlers from the After School Wrestling Club (ASC) in Grysblok, Katutura have once again made their country proud by winning a total of 13 medals at the Frank Joubert Open in Pretoria, South Africa. The competition took place over the weekend of April 15th and saw the young athletes competing in both the Greco-Roman and Freestyle categories.

The ASC team’s remarkable performance has been hailed as a positive sign ahead of the 2023 African Wrestling Championships, which are set to take place in Tunis from May 15th to 21st, 2023. The young wrestlers’ success at the Frank Joubert Open demonstrates their commitment and hard work in preparation for this upcoming competition.

Head of the After-School Centre, Ms. Maggy Katimba, expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Sport Youth and National Service (MSYNS) and the Ministry of Gender Equality Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare (MGEPESW) for their contributions in making the trip to South Africa possible. Without their support, these young athletes would not have had the opportunity to showcase their talent and represent their country on an international stage.

The team was accompanied by Head Coach Luis Forcelledo Paz and Assistant Coach Devin Bernhard, who has been instrumental in guiding and mentoring the young wrestlers. Their hard work and dedication have undoubtedly contributed to the team’s success at the Frank Joubert Open.

Here is the medal tally for the ASC team:

Granville Swartz – Gold – U/11 Heita Tobías – Bronze – U/13 Charlo Dreyer – Gold – U/17 Darian Mouton – Bronze – U/17 Lazarus Haimbodi – 2 x Gold – U/17 Virinao Nguatjiti – 2 x Gold – Junior Sakaria Haipandwa – Silver and Bronze Junior Alex Haininga – 2 x Silver – Senior Romio Goliath – Gold Senior

The young wrestlers’ success at the Frank Joubert Open is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and passion for the sport. It also highlights the importance of providing opportunities for young athletes to pursue their dreams and showcase their talent on an international stage. We wish the ASC team all the best as they continue to prepare for the 2023 African Wrestling Championships and look forward to seeing them bring more medals home to Namibia. – Namibia Daily News