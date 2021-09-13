Paralympian medalists reap rewards from MTC

WINDHOEK, SEPT. 13 – Following inspired performances that culminated in Silver and Bronze medals respectively, Namibian Paralympic duo Ananias Shikongo and Johannes Nambala were today rewarded with N$100 000 and N$70 000, respectively by MTC.

The pair shone at the just ended Paralympic games in Tokyo, Japan and as a token of appreciation for representing the country remarkably, MTC rewarded not only them, but also Sem Shimanda – Shikongo’s guide – who received N$50 000 for the significant role that he plays.

Moreover, in addition to the prize monies, the athletes also received a brand new iphone12 each.

During the games, Ananias secured a Silver medal in the men’s T11 400m final, while Nambala bagged a Bronze medal in the T13 400m. Speaking at MTC’s Headquarters, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo commended the enthusiasm that Namibian sports persons had displayed on the way to flying the Namibian flag high in international competitions.

“Our athletes have triumphantly represented us and carried our national flag high such that the world is once again talking of Namibia. As a nation, we are hence proud and appreciative as we recognize and celebrate their outstanding performance in Tokyo.”

He added: “We are inspired that anything is possible, and that it only takes a winning attitude, and drive and commitment of a winner to be a winner. You are an inspiration to aspiring future athletes.”

On behalf of the athletes, their coach Letu Hamuhola thanked MTC for the appreciative gesture. “Paralympic athletes are usually overlooked; hence we highly appreciate this inclusive gesture from MTC, whereby the athletes’ guide is also recognised and appreciated for the crucial role which they play. We all know that without the guide, the athlete cannot do much at all.”

Ekandjo concluded by emphasizing that “for Namibia to continue producing future world class athletes like Ananias and Nambala, more corporates must start to sustainably invest and support sport development programs in the country.” Representing Nampower at the event, Corporate Communication and Marketing Officer Martha Shifotoka also echoed the same sentiments. – info@namibiadailynews.info