African youth and distinguished experts took part in Obninsk NEW International Youth Nuclear Forum

The Obninsk NEW International Youth Nuclear Forum, supported by Rosatom, was held in Obninsk from September 21 to September 23. This prestigious event brought together over 500 experts, young scientists, and specialists from more than 70 countries, including numerous African nations. Their collective focus was on addressing the global challenges facing the nuclear industry in its pursuit of a sustainable future. Additionally, discussions centred around the prospects for advancing nuclear and related sciences, establishing a novel system for training industry specialists, and managing their careers effectively.

Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom, emphasized the pivotal role of well-trained specialists in propelling the nuclear industry forward. He stressed the importance of global nuclear education and underscored the role of youth in shaping the education landscape. Likhachev articulated Rosatom’s mission to support youth in this endeavour, culminating in the creation of an exceptional international scientific and educational platform in Obninsk. This collaborative effort with the National Nuclear Research University MEPhI, a leading member of the Rosatom Flagship Universities Consortium, aims to prepare specialists for future nuclear projects.

The participation of African country representatives in this Forum is a significant step toward advancing nuclear energy on the continent. The establishment of the International Scientific and Educational Center in Obninsk will enable young Africans to acquire knowledge about nuclear technologies in Russia and subsequently apply their expertise and experience in their home countries, contributing to prosperity and development.

Sama Bilbao y León, Director General of the World Nuclear Association, emphasized that nuclear power is an integral component of the environmentally friendly energy landscape of the future and a symbol of decarbonization. She stressed the importance of making clean energy accessible worldwide and highlighted education as the key to fostering a strong foundation for understanding the significance of nuclear technologies.

Several distinguished speakers from African countries participated in the event, including Thekla Mutero, Founder of the Emerging Mining Association of Namibia; Professor Dr. Sc Jan Rijin Zeevaart, General Research Manager on Applied Radiation at Necsa (South Africa); Phumlani Zipho Ngcobo, Lecturer of the Physics Department at the University of Zululand (South Africa); Jacobs Carmen, Research Fellow at the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) (South Africa); Ray Kiliho, Programmes Lead at the Office of the Secretary-General at the Pan African Youth Union (Tanzania); Raphael Chesori, Head of African Young Generation in Nuclear (Kenya); Mercy Joshua, Muakitalima Electronics and Telecommunications Engineer (Tanzania); Eliud Canisius Gregory, Founder and National Chairman of Youth in Technology and Engineering (Tanzania); and Elsie Pule, Group Executive of Human Resource at Eskom Holdings Soc Ltd.

Ms. Thekla Mutero, in her address, encouraged the younger generation to seize opportunities and pursue success in nuclear energy. She highlighted the role of education, likening it to the refining of ore, where rigorous study and hard work unleash one’s true potential. She urged African scholars to immerse themselves in their studies and return home with a commitment to productivity, collaboration with like-minded individuals, and a shared vision for a brighter future.

The Forum featured scientific readings, presenting recent research results in nuclear physics, and the Youth Scientific and Technical Conference named after Ye. Slavsky, an innovation laboratory, as well as various educational, sports, and cultural events.

For reference, the Obninsk NEW International Youth Nuclear Forum is a historic gathering in Obninsk, aiming to unite global youth interested in nuclear technologies to jointly design scientific research projects in Russia. The Forum’s primary objective is to engage youth from around the world in the establishment of an advanced international nuclear education centre (Obninsk Tech) and the development of joint initiatives to address pressing issues in the global nuclear industry and related sectors. A strategic session involving youth from more than 50 countries was held as part of the event.

The Obninsk Tech International Scientific and Educational Center for Nuclear and Related Technologies is designed to cultivate a technological elite by harnessing the efforts of higher education institutions, leading scientific organizations, and businesses. In collaboration with MEPhI, the supporting university of Rosatom, this centre will serve as a hub for modern educational technologies, a platform for showcasing export-oriented products from Russian high-tech companies, and a venue for congresses, exhibitions, and international schools. The idea and concept of the centre’s establishment have garnered support from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, represented by Minister Valery Falkov. Since the beginning of 2023, this concept has been extensively discussed in a series of strategic sessions involving the Government of the Kaluga region, the administration of Obninsk, the Kurchatov Institute, the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (Dubna), and other organizations.