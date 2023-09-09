Bafana Aim for Eighth Unbeaten Run Against Namibia

Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 9 — South African national football team, Bafana Bafana, is quietly on the rise under the leadership of coach Hugo Broos, boasting an impressive unbeaten streak in their last seven matches. During this remarkable run, the team secured victories in five matches and settled for draws in two, hinting at the possibility of an extended unbeaten streak.

The last time Bafana Bafana tasted defeat was back in September 2022 when they faced Morocco in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Since then, they’ve notched victories against Liberia, Ivory Coast, Morocco, and Namibia while sharing points with Ghana and Zimbabwe.

Broos is widely credited with revitalizing Bafana Bafana’s fortunes since taking the coaching reins in May 2022. Under his guidance, the team has undergone a transformation marked by enhanced discipline, organization, and opportunities for young talents to shine.

Their upcoming match against Namibia presents an opportunity to further extend their unbeaten run. While Namibia is a formidable opponent, Bafana Bafana enters the game with confidence.

A potential victory against Namibia would set a new record for the longest unbeaten streak in Bafana Bafana’s history, surpassing the previous record of seven matches set in 2004.

Bafana Bafana is also eyeing qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and they currently occupy a favourable position atop their qualifying group with four points from two games.

The resurgence of Bafana Bafana under Broos is a positive development for South African football. The team had faced challenges in recent years, but Broos appears to have engineered a turnaround. Bafana Bafana now ranks among the most improved teams in Africa and aspires to contend for titles in the near future.

Several factors have contributed to Bafana Bafana’s recent success:

1. **Appointment of Hugo Broos:** Broos, an experienced coach with a track record of winning trophies in Belgium and Cameroon, has introduced discipline and organization to the team while providing opportunities for young talents.

2. **Emerging Players:** The emergence of new players like Percy Tau, Bongani Zungu, and Lyle Foster has injected creativity and attacking prowess into the team, resulting in more victories.

3. **Improved Defense:** Under Broos’s guidance, Bafana Bafana’s defence has strengthened significantly. They have conceded just two goals in their last seven matches and maintained clean sheets in their last three games.

With Bafana Bafana’s upward trajectory under Hugo Broos, they are poised to become a formidable force in African football in the years to come.