UN chief saddened by loss of life in Morocco earthquake

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 9 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was saddened by the loss of life in the earthquake in Morocco, said his spokesperson on Saturday.

“The secretary-general expresses his solidarity with the government and people of Morocco in these difficult times. He addresses his most sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson, in a statement.

The United Nations is ready to assist the government of Morocco in its efforts to assist the impacted population, said the statement.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco Friday at 11:11 p.m. local time (2211 GMT) at a depth of 18.5 km some 70 km southwest of Marrakesh. The death toll has risen to 632, local media reported on Saturday. (Xinhua)