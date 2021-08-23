Attendance of President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s presidential inauguration

WINDHOEK, Aug. 23 — The Honourable McHenry Venaani has been invited to attend the Presidential Inauguration of President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema, which is scheduled for 24 August 2021 in Lusaka, Zambia.

The Honourable Venaani shall attend the occasion as a special guest of President-Elect Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UNDP).

He shall be accompanied by the Honourable Geofrey Mwilima, the Popular Democratic Movement’s Shadow Minister of SME, Trade and Industrialisation.

The Honourable Venaani is expected to return to Namibia tomorrow evening.

– By NDN Reporter