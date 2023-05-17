Askari Metals Makes Major Lithium Discovery at Uis Project in Namibia

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, May 17 — Askari Metals, an exploration company, has made significant progress in its lithium exploration efforts at the Uis project in Namibia. Recent drilling campaigns have revealed new lithium-bearing pegmatites with impressive widths of up to 112 meters. The company is now utilizing mapping techniques to identify additional targets for exploration in two unexplored tenements, aiming to gather crucial data for its upcoming exploration phase.

The completion of two phase-one drilling campaigns at EPL 7345 and EPL 8535 has yielded positive results. A total of 59 drill holes were conducted at each prospect, covering a combined distance of 6,540 meters. Additionally, a second phase of drilling at EPL 7345 is nearing completion, with 55 drill holes completed so far, covering 3,367 meters.

According to Johan Lambrechts, the Vice President of Exploration and Geology at Askari Metals, the drilling results have intersected wide pegmatites containing lithium-bearing minerals. The company is eagerly awaiting the assay results from these follow-on phases. The lithium tenor of the results aligns well with the region’s known mineralization, instilling confidence in Askari Metals’ aggressive exploration and development campaign at the Uis Lithium Project.

The second phase of exploration at EPL 7345 resulted in an impressive 112-meter intersection. This phase followed the company’s initial program, which targeted an area previously explored by artisanal miners, who mainly focused on thin, shallow mineralized pegmatites. The ongoing drilling campaign’s outcomes will guide further mapping activities in the area.

Mapping activities at EPL 8535 are expected to continue for the next three months due to the significant size of the prospect, covering 210 square kilometres.

The Uis project operated by Askari Metals spans 308 square kilometres and is situated in a highly mineralized, spodumene-rich pegmatite belt with a history of productive mining and exploration. Many of the pegmatites in the area have been historically mined for tin and semi-precious stones, and visible signs of altered spodumene and lepidolite can be observed within the workings and surrounding rock.

The project is conveniently located less than 5 kilometres from the town of Uis and less than 2.5 kilometres from Andrada’s operational lithium-tin-tantalum mine in west-central Namibia. Andrada’s mine boasts substantial resources, including 81 million tonnes of 0.73% lithium oxide, 0.15% tin, and 0.14% rubidium. The company anticipates expanding its resources to approximately 200 million tonnes, solidifying its position as a world-class lithium producer.

In a significant development, Askari Metals recently secured Canaccord Genuity (Australia) as its strategic capital markets advisor, bringing on board the renowned investment bank with extensive experience in the global lithium sector. The company also secured a $2.5 million strategic equity investment from Huayou International Resources, a global battery materials supply giant. These partnerships and investments are expected to bolster Askari Metals’ lithium exploration activities at the Uis project.

With promising drilling results, strategic partnerships, and a focus on advancing lithium exploration, Askari Metals is positioning itself to become a significant player in the burgeoning lithium sector in Namibia. The company’s efforts hold the potential to contribute to the global supply of lithium, a crucial component in the production of batteries for various industries, including electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. – Namibia Daily News