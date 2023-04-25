African Energy Chamber hosts roundtable on seizing Namibian oil and gas opportunities

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, April 25 — The African Energy Chamber (AEC) will host a roundtable discussion at the Namibian International Energy Conference (NIEC) 2023 on April 25, 2023, in Windhoek, Namibia. The roundtable, centred around the theme of “Business Development in Oil and Gas,” aims to explore the opportunities for Namibian businesses in the country’s burgeoning oil and gas industry, while advocating for oil and gas monetization in Africa.

The event will feature speakers, including Robert Mwanachilenga, General Manager of Reconnaissance Energy Namibia, and Anthony Paul, Energy, Policy & Strategy Advisor. The roundtable will focus on local content, discussing opportunities for Namibian-owned businesses and stakeholders, while emphasizing Africa’s vast reserves of crude oil and natural gas as critical resources to provide consistent power supply for over 600 million people currently lacking access to electricity.

Recent developments in the African oil and gas industry, such as the new discoveries made in Namibia and accelerated exploration campaigns in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Ivory Coast, among others, make a strong case for investment opportunities in Africa. The AEC roundtable discussion will provide clear insights into these prospects and the opportunities they present for investors, job prospects, infrastructure rollout, and economic development.

The event will explore how Namibian businesses can seize opportunities created by the discoveries, the opportunities for enhancing the participation of women and youth in the industry, and how businesses and people can build partnerships, forge joint ventures, and drive the industry into a new era of success. The AEC’s recently launched local content office in Namibia will also be discussed, detailing how the office will serve to promote local content and capacity building across the entire energy value chain.

The roundtable will provide a crucial platform for the facilitation of networking and collaboration across the industry, as delegates share insights, experiences, and best practices. Critically, it will promote dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaboration, serving as the foundation for sustainable growth on the back of industry-focused dialogue and knowledge exchange.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, stated, “The AEC-hosted roundtable discussion at the NIEC 2023 represents a crucial opportunity for driving the conversation around Africa’s oil and gas resources in 2023, energy-transition landscape. Africa cannot afford to leave its oil and gas in the ground. Africa needs these resources to develop, industrialize and electrify its economies, ensuring long-term and sustainable economic progress. Africa’s oil and gas resources give it a competitive edge, and the roundtable will focus on how to invest, where to invest and why to invest in Africa.”

– Namibia Daily News