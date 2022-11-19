Trending Now
Oil discovery triggers 3D seismic surveys offshore Namibia

November 19, 2022

WINDHOEK, Nov. 19  — TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, on Friday announced plans to start 3D Seismic surveys in the Orange and Luderitz basins offshore Namibia, targeting 63,780 square kilometres.
The proposed area covers eight blocks, including Block 2814A, which houses the gas-rich Kudu gas field, an offshore gas field in Namibia approximately 170 kilometres northwest of the town of Oranjemund. The survey will also cover portions of blocks 2813A, 2814B, 2914A, 2915, and 2815.
TGS said in a statement that the proposed 3D seismic surveys will support ongoing petroleum exploration activities in the Orange and Luderitz basins following the discovery of oil and gas in the Orange Basin in February.
“The data sets from the proposed 3D seismic surveys will provide critical insight into the regional and local subsurface geological evolution, deep-water offshore basin architecture, structural history and delineate potential drill-ready subsurface reservoirs likely to be situated kilometres below the seafloor,” the statement said.
Oil giants TotalEnergies and Shell, together with joint venture partners QatarEnergy and Impact Oil and Gas, announced earlier this year that they had discovered oil in the Orange Basin.
Although the companies have not yet detailed the quantities found, the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy said in September that the discoveries are likely in billions of barrels.
Offshore seismic survey operations in Namibia began in 1968, but more still needs to be done to have a better understanding of the petroleum systems of deep-water offshore Namibia.
Seismic surveys reduce the risk of drilling multiple dry wells, improve the chances for commercial discovery and reduce the environmental impacts of drilling more wells.  (Xinhua)

