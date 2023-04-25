AOG 2023: The Future of Angola’s Multi-Faceted Energy Industry

By Staff Reporter

LUANDA, April 25 — The Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition will take place in Luanda for its fourth edition in 2023 under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas and in partnership with high-level organizations. The event will unite African energy and petroleum ministers, global investors and thought leaders, and project developers and service companies to discuss the future of Angola’s energy.

Angola’s energy sector is on the brink of transformation. The country is making progress in cementing its position as one of Africa’s leading oil producers with ambitious exploration campaigns. Major players such as TotalEnergies, Sonangol, ExxonMobil, and Chevron are leading exploration campaigns in the country’s three major basins, Kwanza, Namibe, and Lower Congo. The implementation of tax incentives, potential licensing rounds, and new partnership opportunities are opening up the upstream space even further.

Angola is prioritizing scaling up its refining capacity to meet domestic and regional demand. The country is cementing its position as a regional supplier through upgrades to the Luanda refinery and three new facilities under construction in Cabinda, Soyo, and Lobito. Angola is making a strong play for natural gas monetization through the development of the Angola Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project, the Quiluma/Maboqueiro gas fields, the Cameia-Golfinho project, and the Sanha Lean Gas project, among others. Plans are underway to maximize gas for power generation purposes with the development of a second combined cycle plant for Soyo that will produce 500 MW in addition to the existing 720 MW Soyo I project.

Angola’s renewable energy market is also seeing transformation owing to heightened investment by regional and global players. Players to the likes of TotalEnergies are diversifying portfolios to include solar energy, and companies such as Novonor, Andtriz Hydro, Voith and GE Renewable, and many others are capitalizing on the countries over 100 hydro locations identified by the Ministry of Energy and Water.

The AOG 2023 conference will drive deals and partnerships and accelerate developments across the entire Angolan energy value chain. Advanced networking opportunities ensure the trend of investing in Angola not only continues but is accelerated. Last year, deals were signed between Angola’s National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels and Sierra Leone’s Petroleum Directorate, the respective energy ministries of Angola and Namibia, as well as the ministries of Equatorial Guinea and the DRC.

This year’s edition of the conference will focus on infrastructure and onshore prospects, as well as the renewable, local content, and technology sectors. The conference invites existing and potential energy players to capitalize on Angolan opportunities. – Namibia Daily News