Trump suspends all travel from Europe to U.S. except Britain

WASHINGTON, March 12 -- The United States will suspend all travel from European countries except Britain for 30 days in a new measure faced with further spread of the COVID-19. These restrictions will go into effect Friday at midnight and "will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground," President Donald Trump said on Wednesday night in his 11-minute address. The president urged Americans to take proper precautions and called on Congress to take further action on payroll tax relief. "We are at a critical time in the fight against the virus," Trump said. The virus has infected more than 1,000 Americans and at least 38 people have died of the virus nationwide. The Trump administration has earlier restricted travel from China and Iran. Xinhua

