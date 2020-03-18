Chinese Embassy donates quick testing Coronavirus equipment.



Windhoek, March 18-The Chinese Ambassador today donated 1000 fast testing kits to the Namibian Government. The testing equipments allow for the Health institutions to test for the coronavirus quickly and timely.

The testing equipments were handed over to the Minister of Health and Social services today at a Press Conference held at the Ministry’s headoffice. The Chinese Ambassador H.E Zhang Yiming in the hand over speech said that “this donation is a demonstration of support to the Namibian Governemnt in solidarity of fighting the Coronavirus outbreak” .

On the same note, he highlighted the progress China has had in fighting the COVID-19 virus and added that infection of the virus in the country have dropped massively but expressed that infections in other countries continue to rise up. Such countries include Italy and the USA whose Coronavirus cases continues to increase.

Compiled by Joseph Tobias

info@namibiadailynews.info