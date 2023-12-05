Namibian Presidency Counters Allegations of Misuse of Public Funds

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, December 5 — President Dr. Hage G. Geingob and First Lady Madame Monica Geingos uphold a meticulous separation of expenses within their purview as the First Couple and those considered private, adhering faithfully to the Treasury Regulations of the Government of the Republic of Namibia. Over the past nine years, they have consistently followed these regulations, explicitly stating that the children of the First Family are ineligible for government-funded flight tickets and expenses.

Contrary to recent allegations, there is no validity to claims that the First Couple’s children traveled at state expense to the United Arab Emirates. President Geingob and Madame Geingos personally covered the costs of their children’s flights and accommodations. The Presidency dismisses these allegations as malicious and politically motivated, intending to divert attention from the commendable work President Geingob and the Namibian delegation are undertaking at COP 28.

The Namibian public and media can rest assured that not a single public fund has been utilized for the First Couple’s children. President Geingob, both during his tenure as Founding Prime Minister and as President, has maintained an impeccable record of transparency regarding public and private expenses. Despite no legislative requirement, President Geingob and Madame Geingos declared their assets upon assuming office in 2015, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring that public office is not exploited for private gain.

President Geingob consistently allocates a significant portion of his Presidential salary to charity, supporting students and aiding hundreds of needy citizens in the Otjozondjupa Region. His enduring commitment to effective governance, accountability, and transparency remains unwavering, underscoring the importance of public trust.