Zimbabwe, Zambia allocated more water for power generation at Lake Kariba

HARARE, June 25 — The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) on Friday announced an increase in the allocation of water for power generation at Lake Kariba by 12 billion cubic meters (BCM).

The allocated amount is to be shared equally between the two power utilities, ZESCO Limited of Zambia and the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), for their respective power generation operations at Kariba North Bank Power Station and Kariba South Bank Power Station for the remainder of 2021.

“This 12 BCM increase in water allocation, attributable to the normal to above normal rainfall performance, implies that the 2021 water allocation has been revised upward from 30 BCM to 42 BCM to be shared equally between the two power Utilities for their respective power generation operations at Kariba for the year 2021,” said ZRA chief executive officer Munyaradzi Munodawafa.

He said ZRA had made this revision in the water allocation in line with its mandate which includes undertaking quarterly hydrological reviews to inform reservoir operations at Kariba.

“These reviews take into consideration, among other factors, the seasonal rainfall performance. The Authority will continue to undertake these quarterly hydrological reviews and accordingly inform its stakeholders and members of the general public,” he said.

– Xinhua