Athletics Namibia announces athletes for 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships

WINDHOEK, July 22 — Athletics Namibia announced on Thursday the six athletes for the 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships slated for August 17 to 22, 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya.

They are Beatrice Masilingi to compete in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, Christine Mboma in the 200m; 4x100m Relay, Elvis Gaseb in the 100m, Ndawana Haitembu in the 4x400m relay, Carien Oosthuizen in the 4x400m relay and Nandi Vass in the 4x400m relay.

They will be accompanied by coach Henk Botha, team leader Meriam Minin and Nomin Lucas, the COVID-19 liaison officer.

Speaking at a media conference in Windhoek, president of Athletics Namibia, Erwin Naimwhaka urged the athletes to go there full and win medals.

“This is the only opportunity you will get as an U20. You must go there and make yourself proud,” said Naimwhaka. (Xinhua)