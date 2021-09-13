NASP going from strength to strength

WINDHOEK, SEPT. 13 – The 6th National Archery in the Schools Programme (NASP®) Nationals were held on 11 September 2021 at Vegkop, WHS Sport Field. During a year that saw shoots cancelled and many sport disciplines nearly grind to a standstill, archery reportedly had a fantastic day.

Some 136 archers from all over Namibia attended this prestigious event as every school could only send their top 8 Senior archers and their top 8 Junior archers. To adhere to Covid regulations, two ranges had been set up with a maximum of 72 archers on the field at any time.

The four groups rotated in a round robin style and every archer shot two Bull’s eye and two 3D animal rounds. Initially, the whistles from the two ranges caught a few archers, but after a few minutes, order was restored and the day went smoothly. The day was ended with a Prize Giving that had everyone on their toes… the announcement of the National,

Development and Alumni Teams for the first Virtual NASP® Africa Tournament. On 11 and 12 December, these

48 archers will compete against South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe in an Indoor shoot to make it as fair as

possible for all archers.

The teams are as follows:

National Team Development Team Reserves Alumni Team Reserves

Burton Weakley Mybri Schoonbee Wian van Zyl Christie Agenbach Antonie Horn

Jannie Booysen Gabriel Mwiya Shauwn Hattingh Ronelle Raes Willie Van Zyl

Denzel Nanub JC Wamback Anja Von Watzdorf

Damian Beukes Alexander Abrahams Johan Raes

Thomas Blaauw Aurelio Gariseb Avelino Jose

Delron Gaoseb JP Köhne Christie Van Niekerk

Dehan von Watzdorf Matthew De Jesus José Carine Kruger

Jan Prinsloo Michael De Waal Ernst Kohne

Caleb Beukes Connor Burmeister-Nel Ankia Van Zyl

Jean Cronje Douw van der Walt Marius Louw

Anderson Naimab Wynand Olivier Douw Steyn

Alyssa van Zijl David Du Toit Floors Abrahams

De Wet van Niekerk Jane Ras Jasper Ras

CHARMAIN NANUS Belinda Cronje Willem Lottering

Kyra Nghishekwa Annere Wamback Andila Jaarsak

Penny Campbell Melissa De Jesus José Leonise Human

In addition to the National Champion (with the combined best scores for the day) the Golden Girl and Boy

trophies (archers collecting the most gold medals over the past year) got much attention. Best performing

schools, most improved archers and best Bull’s Eye, 3D Animal and a combination of these were also

rewarded. Every archer will receive a participation certificate and archers who started with NASP®️in a lower

grade and continued till the end of Grade 12 are also rewarded for their diligence and tenacity over the years

with a certificate. – info@namibiadailynews.info