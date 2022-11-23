Trending Now
Home National UNECA welcomes Namibia’s strategy for AfCFTA implementation
UNECA welcomes Namibia’s strategy for AfCFTA implementation
National

UNECA welcomes Namibia’s strategy for AfCFTA implementation

November 23, 2022

WINDHOEK, Nov. 23  — The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) has welcomed Namibia’s milestone in launching its National Strategy for Implementation of the Agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the associated Action Plan at an event held Monday in Windhoek.
With the launch, Namibia joined Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, and Zimbabwe as the five trailblazing countries in the sub-region that have completed the drafting of national strategies for the AfCFTA.
The strategy will be the framework that will enable stakeholders in Namibia to internalize and maximize opportunities from the larger continental market fully, UNECA Director Sub Regional Office for Southern Africa, Eunice Kamwendo said in a statement read on her behalf.
“It is highly commendable that the strategy was formulated through widespread consultations with a broad range of public and private stakeholders and academia,” she added.
According to Kamwendo, these kinds of partnerships across all stakeholder groups will anchor success in implementing the AfCFTA and thereby ensure that benefits from participation in the larger African market accrue to all.
“The UNECA recognizes that the development of national implementation strategies is critical in creating the soft infrastructure necessary for driving the AfCFTA and tracking its progress and delivering benefits to stakeholders across the continent,” she added.
Meanwhile, UNECA Coordinator of the African Trade Policy Center Regional Integration and Trade Division, Melaku Desta at the event said the UNECA welcomes the speedy entry into force of the AfCFTA agreement.
“COVID-19 and all these related challenges can only test us; they cannot stop us on our integration journey,” Desta said, adding that any agreement is only as good as its implementation.
The national strategy in Namibia contains seven broad policy objectives with detailed action plans, including developing and submitting tariff offers and services schedules; establishing the national implementation committee; increasing Namibia’s export market; developing capacity for trade in services; attracting domestic, cross-border and foreign direct investment; revamping its industrial policy and implementing it; and focusing on women and youth, and micro, small and medium enterprises.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 28
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ukraine imposes state of emergency over tensions with...

February 24, 2022

Namibian boxer Ndafoluma awaits challenge for WBO African...

February 11, 2020

Windhoek shop shooting victims identified

July 25, 2018

Good Food Namibia brings smart agricultural programme

August 22, 2022

Namibians bring home gold from Africa Continental Pro...

March 7, 2019

Germany invests 62.98 million euros to support Zambian...

November 29, 2018

Chinese-built Walvis Bay container terminal to be commissioned...

March 4, 2019

DHPS girls lose to Immanuel Shifidi in NBSL...

April 7, 2019

Facebook Oversight Board upholds ban on Trump’s accounts

May 5, 2021

Erongo hammers the host team in netball

March 31, 2018