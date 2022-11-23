Trending Now
Man dies after drinking traditional brew
Man dies after drinking traditional brew

November 23, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 23 Nov. –  Police at Okahao are investigating the death of 36-year-old Johannes Amadhila from Oshilulu village, Okahao collapsed a few minutes after drinking some Okatokele (traditional brew) on Sunday 20 November 2022.

The incident happened at Okakuu location – in Omukondo village in Okahao constituency.

According to Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, Amadhila went to a cuca shop at Okakuu location where he found three friends drinking a jar of Okatokele (traditional brew).

He joined them and allegedly also drank from the same jar and thereafter started complaining of a head-ache.

He left the cuca shop to another a few meters away but fell down as he tried to sit on a wooden chair.

He was rushed to Onemanya/Indira Gandhi Hospital and later transferred to Okahao hospital where he died on Monday 21/11/2022.

His next of kin have been informed of his death and no arrest have been made yet.

