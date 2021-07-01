Republic of Namibia

MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT, FORESTRY AND TOURISM

DEPARTMENT: ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS

DIVISION: ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT, WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POLLUTION CONTROL, AND INSPECTIONS

SUB-DIVISION: Waste Management and Pollution Control

SUBJECT: Call for Expressions of Interest

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism in collaboration with the Africa Institute, is calling for expressions of interest from any interested, qualified and experienced persons to undertake the task stated below:

Task: To provide overall technical support, guidance and coordination of activities towards the development of a Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCB) phase out plan, collection, safeguarding, storage and final disposal of identified and released PCB oils and contaminated equipment in Namibia.

Eligibility: University degree in the areas of Electrical Engineering, Chemistry, Chemical Technology, Environmental or, Hazardous waste management or other related fields; a post graduate degree will be an added advantage;

Experience:

At least 5 years of experience in chemicals/waste management and disposal;

At least 2 years in technical roles or consultancy in international projects;

Adequate knowledge of the international benchmarks in legislation and management of hazardous waste;

International exposure and good knowledge of principles of chemicals management (as related to Stockholm and Basel conventions);

Demonstrated ability to facilitate, coordinate and of analytical report writing work.

Duration: The expected workload for the consultancy is 84-man days part time (7 days per month) over 12 calendar months. The contract may be extended in line with the progress on the disposal activities.

Expression documents:

All interested consultants are requested to submit (by email) their applications with requested documents to the National Focal Point (johannes.hambia@meft.gov.na) on or before the 15th July 2021, by 17:00 hours CAT.

NB: Terms of Reference can be requested from Mr. J. Hambia on +264 61 284 2701/013 or e-mail: johannes.hambia@meft.gov.na