President Hage G. Geingob Extends Message Of Condolences To The Family Of The Late Ombara Kilus Munjuku Nguvauva III Of The Ovambanderu Traditional Authority

WINDHOEK, July 1–The President of the Republic of Namibia His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob extends condolences to the family and entire Ovambanderu community, following the passing of the late Ombara Kilus Munjuku Nguvauva III of the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority today, 1 July 2021.

In his message of Condolences to the wife, the children and the

entire family, President Hage G. Geingob says:

“I have learned with sadness about the passing of Comrade Kilus Nguvauva of the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority. The nation, particularly the Ovambanderu community has lost an important pillar of strength and voice of wisdom. I join the Authority and the Ovambanderu community at large in mourning a leader who in different capacities, including as Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, from 2005 to 2012 and as Deputy Minister of Works and Transport, from 2012 to 2015, worked hard to ensure a prosperous and united Namibia.

During this difficult period, may you find solace to uphold the memory

of this brave National leader and may the Almighty God guide the family to

find comfort in the scripture of 2 Corinthians 5:17 “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”

On behalf of the Namibian people and the Government, I extend condolences to the wife, the children, the family and the entire Ovambanderu community.”

The late Ombara Kilus Munjuku Nguvauva III was the designated traditional

chief of the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority since October 2014,

succeeding his late father Chief Munjuku Nguvauva II.

May the Soul of the Late Ombara Kilus Nguvauva III Rest in Peace.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info