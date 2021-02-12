STATUS OF STATELESS PEOPLE TO BE LEGALISED.

Windhoek, Feb 12–The Namibian cabinet resolved to legalize the status of stateless people living in Namibia.

Individuals living in Namibia and not recognized as Namibians will soon get documents as the old South-West Africa identity documents phases out.

Those are people living in Namibia for many years but are undocumented and those born in the country by foreign parents.

The issue of stateless people is not new. During the 2019 and 2020 National and regional local elections, members of the political parties raised concerns about foreigners who were allowed to vote without national documents.

Maya Shiyave

maya@namibiadailynews.info