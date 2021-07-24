Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 6.38 million : Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, July 24 — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 6,380,914 as of Friday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 161,772 while 5,589,196 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa at 2,342,330 while the northern African country Morocco reported 567,758 cases as of Friday, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

On Thursday, the Africa CDC disclosed that African countries have only acquired about 82.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.

It said around 1.39 percent of Africa’s total population have received a full vaccine regimen, with 61.3 million doses having been administered.

Africa CDC data also showed that more than 57 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted by African countries so far. According to the agency, the overall positivity rate in the continent was 11.1 percent. Xinhua