Treasure drops his first EP.

written by Robert Maseka September 7, 2021

Windhoek, Sept 7 – – Mpho Gift Tharaga best known as his stage name Treasure is determined to make a name for himself in the music industry.

Treasure dropped his first EP titled, World War 8. The EP consists of five (5) songs and five (5) features from artists all around the world. Treasure met all the artists he featured on his EP on social media. When asked why he chose to name his EP World War 8 he replied, “I want this EP to be known worldwide just like the past world wars,” he affirmed.

Treasure describes his typical music as extraordinary, fresh, relatable, and motivational. The genres, he finds himself most prominent in are Afro Trap, Hip Hop, and Afro Pop. “I fell in love with music at the age of nine (9), I started writing my own songs, and by the time I had turned twelve (12), writing songs had become a hobby. I recorded my first song when I was thirteen (13) years old and that’s when I realized I was born to do music,” Treasure shared with Ekurhuleni News.

Like every young artist wanting to establish themselves in the music industry Treasure has come across a few obstacles. Some of the artists that Treasure approaches are quick to underestimate him because he’s only seventeen years old (17). An ample of them do change their minds when they have had the opportunity to experience his skills first-hand.

“I decided to name myself Treasure because I realized that I have a talent that many artists only wish to possess, just like how many people wish they were fortunate enough to own treasure,” he clarifies. Treasure is very ambitious and hopes that five years (5) from now he will be lucky enough to run his record label company that signs International artists. Treasure’s biggest dream is to collaborate with American rapper and songwriter Lil Wayne.

“I look up to Lil Wayne and Emtee their music is what inspired me to launch my music career and someday I want to be an inspiration to other people,” Treasure states. He believes that if he had the power to change anything in the music industry he would change how people look down on the Gospel Hip-Hop genre. Treasure’s EP is available for download on all digital platforms.

You can check out Treasure’s platform on Facebook and Twitter @ Treasure SA and on Instagram @ treasure_rza.

Compiled by Karabo Lekgwate.

Published by Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

 

 

