Siemens Energy Fuels Youth Potential at Eskom Expo

Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, October 16 – Op-Ed by Thabo Molekoa, Chairman & Managing Director, Siemens Energy Southern Africa.

Cultivating a culture of learning, exploration, and technological excellence among the youth is the linchpin to a more sustainable future.

From October 3 to October 6, 2023, the 43rd edition of Eskom Expo for Young Scientists was hosted at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Johannesburg. Each year, this Expo identifies and gathers the most promising young innovators and scientists from across South Africa and beyond. It provides a platform for these students to compete with and connect with like-minded peers, fostering innovation and scientific excellence. This year’s Expo welcomed 330 young scientists hailing from 35 regions in South Africa, along with 20 international students from 10 countries, including Mexico, Namibia, Mozambique, and Turkey.

The Expo plays a crucial role in kindling and sustaining the youth’s passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Innovation (STEMI) subjects. It offers aspiring scientists the opportunity to display their problem-solving skills, innovative potential, and creative thinking in addressing some of the world’s most significant challenges. We witnessed students generating power through an electrolysis system using simple lead pencils and water. They also enhanced the energy generation capacity of solar panels by utilizing mirrors to redirect sunlight throughout the day. Additionally, they explored methods for generating electricity from the gas emitted by biodegradable substances. Such platforms provide corporate organizations and educational institutions the chance to foster STEMI skillsets and training, equipping the youth with the tools to pursue careers in science and engineering.

Siemens Energy took pride in its role as a primary sponsor of this initiative. We sponsored students from Namibia and Mozambique, facilitating their travel to South Africa to showcase their inventions. Furthermore, we provided laptops to nine rural and underprivileged schools across the country, with two young scientists from each school receiving full scholarships to pursue engineering studies at a university of their choice.

The Expo was an enlightening and inspiring event that showcased the remarkable abilities of today’s young scientists. It offered students an opportunity to present their knowledge and skills in a fun, exciting, and supportive environment.

As global economies rush to transition their energy systems, we must promote innovation, knowledge, and a continual evolution in training and education to facilitate progress. Involving young people in challenges like these empowers the next generation of energy professionals to learn and lead in the energy transition.

Siemens Energy recognizes the crucial role of youth in addressing this challenge. Our Just Energy Transition Hackathon, held last year, is another example of how Siemens Energy is contributing to instilling a passion for STEMI subjects and energy among young people in an engaging and rewarding manner.