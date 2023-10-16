Namibian President Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, Oct. 16 — In a heartfelt appeal for peace and compassion, President Dr. Hage G. Geingob of Namibia has called for an end to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. He has expressed his deep concern regarding the humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza, which has resulted from deadly attacks on innocent civilians, including women, and children, and essential civilian infrastructure such as schools and hospitals by the Israeli Defense Force (IDF).

President Geingob’s appeal is rooted in a profound understanding of the consequences of violence against civilians. He reminds the world of the painful history of Namibia, where civilians suffered greatly at the hands of German occupying colonial forces in what is now recognized as the first genocide of the 20th century. Having also experienced the brutality of Apartheid South Africa, Namibia is no stranger to the devastating impact of violence on innocent lives.

The President’s plea is clear: he calls upon the international community, specifically Israel, to halt the large-scale violence and devastating airstrikes on the people of Gaza. President Geingob condemns the Israeli government’s decision to force the people of northern Gaza to evacuate their homes and livelihoods within 24 hours, deeming it inhumane and tantamount to genocide. He stresses the importance of respecting the fundamental rights of the people of Gaza, including access to water, food, electricity, fuel, and other basic necessities.

President Geingob firmly believes that the ongoing systematic violence by the IDF in Gaza violates international humanitarian law. The disproportionate use of force endangers the lives of one million civilians, healthcare workers, and critical infrastructure essential for the civilian population’s survival. He emphasizes that the people of Gaza have the right to these basic services, and Israel, as an occupying power, has a legal obligation to ensure they are provided.

The President unequivocally states that the state of siege and the military offensive against innocent civilians in Gaza constitute genocide. He calls on the international community to stand up against this human catastrophe and not remain indifferent.

President Geingob reiterates Namibia’s call, made at the 78th Session of the United Nations in September 2023, for the people of Palestine to transition from oppressive rule. He applauds the General Assembly’s decision to seek an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice regarding Israel’s violation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. However, he urges the United Nations Security Council to take swift action to enforce UN resolutions related to the right of the people of Palestine to live in peace and determine their own future.

President Geingob appeals to both sides, including Hamas, to refrain from acts of violence that target civilians and escalate the conflict. He calls for the release of hostages in accordance with international law and emphasizes the importance of making peace with one’s enemies when diplomacy falters. The President urgently calls for a ceasefire and implores all parties to return to the negotiating table, working toward a two-state solution that allows the people of Palestine and Israel to live as neighbours in peace and harmony.

In closing, President Geingob extends his heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost loved ones and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured during this avoidable Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His plea for peace and humanity is a reminder of the importance of unity and understanding in a world torn apart by violence and conflict.