Namibia Qualify for AFCON for Fourth Time

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, Sept. 13 — The anticipation for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has reached a fever pitch as the final two teams, Cameroon and Namibia, have clinched their spots in the highly anticipated tournament. The AFCON is set to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024, and with the field now complete, football fans across the continent are gearing up for an unforgettable spectacle.

Cameroon and Namibia, both participants in Group C of the AFCON qualification round, emerged as the last teams standing in their quest for AFCON glory. However, the road to qualification was not without its twists and turns.

Group C originally included four teams: Cameroon, Namibia, Burundi, and Kenya. Unfortunately for Kenya, their hopes of participating in the qualification round were dashed when the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) was suspended by FIFA in February 2022 due to “undue interference by a third party.” Although Kenya’s suspension was lifted in November 2022, it came too late for them to join the AFCON qualifiers, forcing them to wait until the 2025 AFCON qualification round for another opportunity.

With Kenya sidelined, the remaining three teams battled it out in Group C. The final qualification match took place on a dramatic Tuesday night, September 12, as Cameroon hosted Burundi at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium. Cameroon showed their mettle, securing a convincing 3-0 victory to punch their ticket to the 2023 AFCON.

Notably, Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana made a triumphant return from retirement after a year away from the Cameroonian team. Onana’s presence was crucial as he kept a clean sheet in the decisive match, highlighting his importance to the squad.

Cameroon’s victory secured their position at the top of the group with 7 points from 4 games, a testament to their resilience and determination throughout the qualification campaign.

Namibia, on the other hand, showcased their football prowess with a 1-1 draw against Cameroon away and a vital 2-1 home win against the Indomitable Lions in March. These performances ultimately propelled Namibia to a second-place finish in the group with 5 points in four games. Their earlier 3-2 defeat to Burundi, while a setback, proved inconsequential as they secured their AFCON spot.

With all the qualifying matches now behind us, football enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting and diverse lineup of 24 teams competing for the prestigious AFCON title. The confirmed roster of teams includes:

1. Algeria

2. Angola

3. Burkina Faso

4. Cape Verde

5. DR Congo

6. Egypt

7. Equatorial Guinea

8. The Gambia

9. Ghana

10. Guinea

11. Guinea Bissau

12. Mali

13. Mauritania

14. Mozambique

15. Morocco

16. Nigeria

17. Senegal

18. South Africa

19. Tanzania

20. Tunisia

21. Zambia

22. Ivory Coast (Hosts).

23. Cameroon

24. Namibia

As we approach the kickoff date in January 2024, football fans around the world eagerly await the fierce competition, dazzling skills, and memorable moments that the AFCON is known for. With the final pieces of the puzzle now in place, all eyes will be on Ivory Coast as they prepare to host one of Africa’s most celebrated sporting events.