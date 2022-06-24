Capricorn renews sponsorship for Eagles ahead of tour to Europe

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, 24 June 2022 – Cricket Namibia and the Capricorn Group jointly announced the extension of Capricorn’s official sponsorship of the national women’s cricket team, the Capricorn Eagles, in Windhoek on Friday.

The announcement of the group’s ongoing commitment to the team comes just a day ahead of their departure for a European tour to compete in The Netherlands and Germany.

Back row (From left): Francois van der Merwe (coach), Chris-Johan Hartman (Capricorn Asset Management), Irene van Zyl (captain), Henno Prinsloo (Cricket Namibia), Marlize Horn (Capricorn Group), Chris Matthee (Capricorn Private Wealth), Fouché Brand (Capricorn Private Wealth) and Gerhard Lotter (assistant coach).

Middle row (From left): Arrasta Diergardt, Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan, Sylvia Shihepo and Hestelle Haccou.

Front row (From left): Suné Wittmann, Adri van der Merwe, Mezerly Gorases, Edelle van Zyl, Victoria Hamunyela, Didi Foerster, Mekelaye Mwatile, and Wilka Mwatile. – Namibia Daily News