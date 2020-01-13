Roma midfielder Zaniolo to miss rest of season

ROME, Jan. 13 -- AS Roma confirmed on Sunday evening that Nicolo Zaniolo torn his anterior cruciate ligament in the 2-1 home defeat against Juventus. The 19-year-old talent went down after a tackle with Adrien Rabiot and Matthijs de Ligt and was stretchered off immediately. According to the Giallorossi, the midfielder will undergo surgery on Monday. Zaniolo is expected to be out for six months which means he will miss the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, as one of the candidates for the Italy national team, it will cast a shadow on his European Championship hopes. Xinhau