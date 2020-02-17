appreciates NATO’s remarks of not seeing China as an adversary: spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 17 -- China appreciates the statement by secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that NATO does not see China as an adversary, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said Monday during an online press briefing. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Feb. 14 that although China has achieved rapid development, NATO does not see China as an adversary and stands ready to strengthen relations with China. "We appreciate Secretary General Stoltenberg's remarks that NATO does not see China as an adversary, and note NATO's readiness to enhance its ties with China," Geng said. China is committed to peaceful development and win-win cooperation and adheres to a national defense policy that is defensive in nature. China and NATO members do not have geopolitical conflicts and competition, Geng stressed. "We hope that NATO will continue to foster a positive view of China and regard China as a friend and partner. China stands ready to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with NATO based on equality and mutual respect," he added. Xinhua