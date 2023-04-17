Trending Now
QatarEnergy strengthens relationship with Namibia with new MoU

April 17, 2023

By Prince Mupiri

DOHA, April 17 — QatarEnergy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Mines and Energy of the Republic of Namibia, aimed at strengthening cooperation in the energy sector. The agreement was signed by QatarEnergy’s President and CEO and His Excellency Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy of the Republic of Namibia, in a special signing ceremony held at QatarEnergy’s headquarters in Doha.

The MoU covers key areas of cooperation, such as knowledge sharing, workforce development, and exploring investment opportunities in Namibia. The agreement aims to pave the way for continued cooperation between the two parties.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, QatarEnergy’s CEO said, “We are pleased to further enhance our cooperation with the Government of Namibia and build on our recent successes. This agreement further strengthens our relationship as we work jointly towards a prosperous future.”

Recently, QatarEnergy announced a light oil discovery in the Jonker-1X well in the Orange Basin, offshore southern Namibia, adding to the two separate oil and associated gas discoveries in the same basin in 2022. QatarEnergy holds interests in three exploration licenses offshore Namibia, covering a total area of over 28,000 km².  – Namibia Daily News

