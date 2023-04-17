Namibia Aims to Become a World-Preferred Destination for ICT Services

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 17 — The Deputy Minister of ICT, Hon. Emma Theofelus, recently announced that Namibia is aiming to become a world-preferred destination for offshoring ICT services. As a major ICT-services provider in Namibia, we are excited by this news. The deputy minister stated that this goal will be achieved by reviewing, drafting, and accelerating policies and legislation that govern ICT activities. This development is not surprising given the importance of ICT to the Namibian economy, which has become a necessity as the economy develops.

Namibia appears to be on the brink of an economic revolution, with the prospect of oil and the development of green hydrogen activities. The responsibility as a nation is to harness these resources, leverage external expertise, and use them to benefit our people while building a strong economy beyond the oil and gas sector. This requires computing power and broad ICT expertise, which can be developed by the Ministry of ICT’s legislative efforts to make Namibia a world-preferred destination for ICT services.

Namibia recognizes the crucial role of the ICT sector in accelerating development and is committed to public-private collaboration to unlock the potential of new businesses. This opens up opportunities for young people, entrepreneurs, and existing businesses to embrace and develop IT-based solutions. Technology drives innovation and can empower countries, making it essential for Namibian companies to work together with the government and external parties to pool knowledge and expertise, embracing artificial intelligence and other innovations.

Although this is a challenge for Namibia, success is possible if the right environment and legislative framework are in place. As the deputy minister stated, making Namibia a force to be reckoned with is the goal. Success will require world-class service, cyber-security, and ICT expertise, with a Ministry that is committed to achieving this goal. The business sector must support this effort to establish an environment that stimulates an innovative economy from a grassroots level and catalyzes an innovative economic sector in Namibia. By doing so, we can make Namibia a world-preferred destination for world-class ICT services. – Namibia Daily News