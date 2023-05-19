By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 19 — In Namibia, a disturbing campaign targeting labour lawyer Hewat Beukes has raised concerns about the state of workers’ rights and the integrity of the judicial system. Beukes, known for his socialist ideologies and leadership in the socialist movement since 1984, is now being threatened with imprisonment in what many perceive as a politically motivated attack orchestrated by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) and corrupt SWAPO politicians.

The Chinese National Nuclear Corporation, along with other multinational investors who have allegedly captured the Namibian government, is accused of leveraging its influence to silence dissent and suppress workers’ rights. The campaign not only seeks to expose this assault on Beukes but also demands justice for the nine union leaders of the Rossing Uranium mine who were unjustly fired in 2020 and continue to fight for their reinstatement.

Beukes’s commitment to social justice and workers’ empowerment traces back to his early involvement in SWAPO (South West Africa People’s Organization) and his leadership role in the SWAPO Youth League since 1974. However, his activism came at a cost, as he endured years of imprisonment without trial between 1977 and 1980.

Throughout his career, Beukes has been a prominent figure in the labour movement, advocating for workers’ rights and founding the Workers Advice Centre in 1991. This organization was established to combat attacks on the hard-won gains of the working class and has been actively involved in protecting workers’ interests to this day.

The threat against Beukes and the continued fight for justice for the Rossing Uranium mine union leaders highlights deep-rooted issues surrounding labour rights and corruption in Namibia. It underscores the need for a fair and impartial judicial system that upholds the rights of workers and safeguards against external influence.

As the campaign gains momentum, activists and supporters worldwide are joining forces to denounce the persecution of Hewat Beukes and demand accountability from the entities involved. The call for justice extends beyond individual cases, aiming to address systemic issues and protect the fundamental rights of all Namibian workers.

The struggle for workers’ rights and social justice remains ongoing, and the resolve to defend Hewat Beukes and the fired union leaders reflects the unwavering determination to create a fair and equitable society for all in Namibia.

– Namibia Daily News