Namibia’s First Lady Celebrates International Women’s Day with Female Inmates

March 8, 2023

By Prince Mupiri

WINDHOEK, MARCH 8  —  Namibia’s First Lady, Monica Geingos, spent this year’s International Women’s Day with 130 female detainees at the Namibia Correctional Services in Windhoek. The event was organized to promote inclusivity and recognize the challenges faced by female convicts.

Gender inequity is a pervasive issue that affects women across all aspects of life, including the criminal justice system. Geingos used the occasion to highlight the specific challenges faced by women in jail, which are often overlooked.

Speaking at the event, Geingos emphasized the importance of diversity and the need to shine a light on those who are frequently disregarded. Inmates also had the opportunity to perform, including one woman who shared a heartfelt letter from her child.

The First Lady’s Office, in collaboration with UNFPA Namibia, also distributed 130 cosmetic packets and baby bags to address one of the most serious concerns faced by female inmates – a lack of childcare supplies.

Geingos’ visit to the correctional institution was a powerful reminder of the importance of recognizing and elevating the voices of marginalized groups. It also serves as a call to action to address the gender inequalities that persist within the criminal justice system and society at large.  – Namibia Daily News

