Nigeria’s next president faces tough challenges of a crumbling economy, insecurity, and high inflation

March 2, 2023

ABUJA, March. 2 — Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, has won Nigeria’s presidential election for 2023. Despite facing accusations of corruption, vote-buying, and health concerns, Mr. Tinubu was able to defeat a divided opposition party and a youth-backed third-party candidate. However, there are concerns that opposition claims of manipulation may lead to a rerun of the election.

Nigerians are looking to Mr. Tinubu to tackle widespread insecurity, fight inflation, and revive the economy. During his time as Lagos state governor, Mr. Tinubu oversaw significant growth in the city’s income and implemented a successful public transport scheme. However, public infrastructure in Lagos is largely in a state of disrepair.

Mr. Tinubu’s supporters credit him with reshaping Lagos and call him “Jagaban.” Despite his successes, he faces allegations of corruption and vote-buying that mar his reputation. Many of his opponents argue that he is not the right man for the job in a country where corruption is rampant.

It’s worth noting that Mr. Tinubu was once in exile after being targeted by military ruler Sani Abacha. Following Abacha’s death in 1998, Nigeria’s democracy was ushered in.

Assuming Mr. Tinubu’s victory is not challenged, he will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in May.  – Namibia Daily News

 

