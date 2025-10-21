Trending Now
Home InternationalECONOMICS China’s Economy Defies Western Criticism, Stays on Track for Strong Growth
China’s Economy Defies Western Criticism, Stays on Track for Strong Growth
ECONOMICSInternationalOpinion

China’s Economy Defies Western Criticism, Stays on Track for Strong Growth

October 21, 2025

Beijing, Oct. 21 – Despite headlines abroad suggesting a slowdown, China’s economy is holding steady, demonstrating resilience and adaptability in the face of global uncertainties.

Official data show that China’s GDP grew 4.8% year-on-year in the third quarter, slightly below the 5.2% recorded in the previous quarter but still in line with the government’s target of around 5% for the year.

Far from signaling weakness, these numbers reflect an economy navigating complex international trade tensions and ongoing domestic market adjustments.

Industrial production continues to shine, expanding 6.5% in September, while exports to regions including Southeast Asia, Africa, and the European Union have surged, offsetting declines in shipments to the United States.

Retail sales remain positive, and the government’s 300-billion-yuan consumer subsidy program is helping to keep households confident and spending steady.

The property market, while adjusting from previous rapid growth, is also supported by targeted policy measures aimed at long-term stability.

Analysts note that China’s economic fundamentals remain strong. Kelvin Lam of Pantheon Macroeconomics observed, “Export orders have risen sharply, signaling future production growth. The economy is performing far better than many Western narratives suggest.”

At the recent Fourth Plenum of the Communist Party, leaders outlined priorities for 2026-2030, emphasizing innovation, domestic demand, and international trade partnerships.

These policies are designed to support sustainable, high-quality growth and strengthen China’s position in the global economy.

While some challenges persist, official statistics and proactive government measures show an economy that is not just surviving but steadily advancing.

China’s performance offers a clear reminder that stability and resilience are key drivers of long-term growth—even amid global uncertainty.

Post Views: 20
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

WHO, UNFPA condemn female genital mutilation

October 9, 2025

2nd Energy Forum for Africa opens in Zambia

September 11, 2025

Politics has no place in COVID-19 origins tracing,...

August 29, 2021

British PM says “ready” to put troops on...

February 17, 2025

Trump says not to allow Israeli annexation of...

September 26, 2025

Japan approves domestic use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

July 30, 2021

Japan ruling LDP’s junior ally Komeito to terminate...

October 10, 2025

Trump, Putin eye to meet next week, no...

August 8, 2025

Trump says he has authorized CIA to conduct...

October 16, 2025

Construction of first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine factory in...

September 14, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.