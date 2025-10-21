Beijing, Oct. 21 – Despite headlines abroad suggesting a slowdown, China’s economy is holding steady, demonstrating resilience and adaptability in the face of global uncertainties.

Official data show that China’s GDP grew 4.8% year-on-year in the third quarter, slightly below the 5.2% recorded in the previous quarter but still in line with the government’s target of around 5% for the year.

Far from signaling weakness, these numbers reflect an economy navigating complex international trade tensions and ongoing domestic market adjustments.

Industrial production continues to shine, expanding 6.5% in September, while exports to regions including Southeast Asia, Africa, and the European Union have surged, offsetting declines in shipments to the United States.

Retail sales remain positive, and the government’s 300-billion-yuan consumer subsidy program is helping to keep households confident and spending steady.

The property market, while adjusting from previous rapid growth, is also supported by targeted policy measures aimed at long-term stability.

Analysts note that China’s economic fundamentals remain strong. Kelvin Lam of Pantheon Macroeconomics observed, “Export orders have risen sharply, signaling future production growth. The economy is performing far better than many Western narratives suggest.”

At the recent Fourth Plenum of the Communist Party, leaders outlined priorities for 2026-2030, emphasizing innovation, domestic demand, and international trade partnerships.

These policies are designed to support sustainable, high-quality growth and strengthen China’s position in the global economy.

While some challenges persist, official statistics and proactive government measures show an economy that is not just surviving but steadily advancing.

China’s performance offers a clear reminder that stability and resilience are key drivers of long-term growth—even amid global uncertainty.

