Namibia’s founding president hails departing 13th batch of Chinese medical team for quality health-care delivery

WINDHOEK, July 23 — The first president of Namibia Sam Nujoma has hailed the 13th batch of the Chinese medical team for specialised health-care delivery in the southern African country.

Nujoma extended his gratitude in a letter addressed to the Health Commission of Zhejiang Province in China.

“I write to extend Namibia’s appreciation for the wonderful medical service rendered by the Chinese Medical Team from Zhejiang province of the People’s Republic of China,” Nujoma said.

The team of two doctors and two nurses have provided medical services at the Acupuncture Department at the Katutura State Hospital in the Namibian capital of Windhoek since January 2020.

He said that the Namibian people benefited immensely from the skilled team’s medical expertise, diligence, commitment, and dedication to quality public health provision.

“Indeed, the medical team consisting of Dr. Fan Lianqiang, Dr. Niu Ming, nurses Liao Yun and nurse Xu Yunmei have been excellent medical services to the Namibian nation as well as to myself and my wife for the past 18 months,” Nujoma said.

According to Nujoma, the sustained quality service delivered by the 13th batch of the Chinese medical team is a showcase for China-Namibia ties. “The People’s Republic of China is indeed Namibia’s all weathered friend,” Nujoma said.

Meanwhile, Kalumbi Shangula, minister of Health and Social Services, said that the knowledge and skills of the medical team have also significantly contributed to the government’s efforts in accelerating health access, ensuring the health and well-being of the nation.

“One of the consistent and much-valued support over the years came through the Chinese Medical Teams. Now that the term of the team from Zhejiang has come to an end, allow me to express my sincerest appreciation to the team for the services rendered to the Namibian people,” Shangula said.

Fang Lianqiang, the medical team leader, said that the 13th batch had treated more than 7,000 locals from the country’s 14 regions during their term.

Since 1996, a team of traditional Chinese medical practitioners has been stationed at the Katutura hospital as part of the cooperative medical projects between China and Namibia. (Xinhua)