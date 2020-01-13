9 confirmed killed in central Nigeria road crashes

ABUJA, Jan. 13 -- A total of nine people were confirmed killed in two road crashes in central Nigeria, local police said on Monday. The accidents occurred on Sunday in Nasarawa, a state in central Nigeria, said Bola Longe, the state's police commissioner. The nine victims include seven who were killed in a head-on collision involving a government vehicle and a commercial bus along the Akwanga-Lafia road, Longe said. Two others died and eight were injured in another accident along the same route on Sunday, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps. Authorities are investigating what caused the accidents. Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often blamed on overloading, bad roads and reckless driving. Xinhau

Police officers patrol near a journalist during a protest in Abuja May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde