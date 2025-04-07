Namibia to vaccinate teen girls against HPV

WINDHOEK, April 7 — Namibia will start HPV vaccinations for girls aged 9 to 14 in July, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said on Monday.

The move aims to cut the incidence of cervical cancer, a leading cause of mortality among women in the country.

“We pledge to prioritize the long-term health and well-being of women and the promotion of effective investments that enhance the health of women and babies,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said in a speech marking World Health Day.

The vaccination program is part of the government’s broader efforts to improve maternal and child health.

Namibia has made progress in this area, including the promotion of exclusive breastfeeding and the implementation of the baby-friendly hospital initiative, the president said.

“Our commitment for the next five years includes guaranteeing access to healthcare for all citizens, promoting preventive care, expanding public health coverage, and improving the quality of services in public health facilities,” she said.

The government will fast-track a universal health coverage law to guarantee healthcare access nationwide, while deploying more specialists to district hospitals, Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

On malaria, which remains a challenge in Namibia’s ten regions, she said, the government will maintain prevention measures such as indoor residual spraying, the distribution of insecticide-treated nets, and public awareness campaigns.

The southern African country confirmed its first cholera case in over a decade in March, which Nandi-Ndaitwah said serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and a multi-sectoral approach to improve access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene. (Xinhua)

