Namibia needs more test matches to progress, says coach Coetzee

Staff Reporter

LYON, FRANCE, Oct. 1 – Namibia’s head coach, Allister Coetzee, has expressed his concerns regarding the team’s limited exposure to top-level opponents, highlighting the need for more regular matches against stronger teams. This plea comes in the wake of Namibia’s recent performance at the Rugby World Cup, where they once again struggled to secure a victory.

Coetzee, who also served as the Springboks coach from 2016 to 2018, emphasized the stark contrast in the number of test matches played by Namibia in recent months compared to the previous four years. “The last two months have been the equivalent of the number of test matches we’ve played in four years,” Coetzee stated, shedding light on the team’s lack of competitive experience.

“We played three times in South America, including Uruguay in Montevideo, and four times here, making seven test matches,” Coetzee detailed, highlighting the intensified match schedule of the past few months.

The Namibian national team, ranked 21st in the world, concluded their World Cup campaign with a 36-26 loss to Uruguay. Throughout the tournament, they scored just 37 points across four matches while conceding a staggering 255 points, including 96 in a memorable clash against France, where their captain, Johan Deysel, fractured Antoine Dupont’s cheekbone.

Despite these challenges, Coetzee remains optimistic about Namibia’s potential for the 2027 World Cup in Australia, pending qualification. He believes that more consistent and competitive matches can significantly enhance their readiness for future tournaments.

Coetzee also drew parallels with Japan’s remarkable victory over South Africa during the 2015 World Cup, which had a transformative effect on Japanese rugby. “It happened in Brighton with Japan’s 34-32 victory over South Africa. Japanese rugby has taken on a whole new level since then. I tried to emulate that and hoped it would be the same for Namibian rugby,” he remarked.

Japan’s success story continued into the 2019 World Cup, where they reached the quarter-finals, defeating strong teams like Ireland and Scotland in the group stages. Coetzee aspires to instil a similar sense of belief in his Namibian squad.

Coetzee’s remarks underscore the persistent challenges faced by smaller rugby nations, which often struggle to secure opportunities to face top-tier opponents. This limitation in exposure hinders their development and competitiveness, particularly in major tournaments like the Rugby World Cup.

However, Coetzee’s unwavering belief in Namibia’s potential is a source of encouragement. With more regular matches against formidable opponents, Namibia could well emerge as a formidable force in the world of rugby.