Namibia set to hold longest one-stage mountain bike race in December

Sports

October 18, 2023

WINDHOEK, Oct. 18 — Namibia on Tuesday launched the longest single-staged mountain bike race in the world, the Nedbank Desert Dash which will take cyclists on a 373-kilometer journey through the Namib Desert from Windhoek to the coastal town of Swakopmund.

The event slated to take place on Dec. 8 to 9 will see more than 1,000 cyclists from across the globe participating, with 160 cyclists participating in the two-man teams, 624 in the four-person teams, and 190 cyclists riding solo.

A total of 38 participants will take part in the new half-dash category, which will see cyclists over 50 years of age cycling. The race will also include a first-ever e-bike category for four-person teams, where each cyclist will be required to ride on an e-bike.

Namibia’s Minister of Sport, Youth, and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero in a keynote address said that the 19th edition of the Dash is an event that is essential for Namibia’s growth, as it unites people, encourages well-being, and cultivates a sense of national unity.

“The Desert Dash has attracted cyclists from all over the world, and it has the potential to attract investment to our country as well. When the world sees us host an event of this magnitude, it sparks interest from investors worldwide. They see the potential in our country, and they want to be part of our journey,” Tjongarero said. (Xinhua)

