Namibia looks to capitalize on economic opportunities to create new jobs, says President Geingob

By Benjamin Wickham

OUTAPI, March 22 — His Excellency Dr Hage G. Geingob, the President of Namibia, delivered a speech on the occasion of the 33rd Independence Day Anniversary at Outapi Stadium in Outapi, Omusati Region. In his speech, he defined independence as the freedom from the control and influence of others. He explained that independence is the ability for one to pursue one’s own destiny without hindrance, without fear, and without limitations. Dr Geingob stated that independence is the bulwark that safeguards the culture and identity of a people. Independence is a source of pride, a symbol of respect, and standing in the global village.

The President also acknowledged the invaluable role played by the friendly nations of Africa led by the OAU/Liberation Committee and the Frontline States and the members of the international community led by the United Nations and the United Nations Council for Namibia and members of the International Community such as the Former USSR, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Cuba, the Peoples Republic of China, the Scandinavian countries, and many others who supported Namibia’s just cause to fight for freedom.

The President reminded the people of Namibia that the gift of independence cannot be given but can only be taken. Therefore, as they commemorate this historic day, they pay tribute to those brave men and women who took it upon themselves to secure their independence from the clutches of tyranny and colonial oppression. The freedom fighters, of whom some sacrificed their lives, all played an instrumental role in the struggle and ensured that Namibians obtained independence and sovereignty.

Dr Geingob emphasized that the declaration of independence is written in the blood of Namibia’s brave daughters and gallant sons. Thus, to live as free and independent Namibians, others who came before had to die for it. He stated that they should never forget those who paid the ultimate price for their independence.

The President acknowledged that economic emancipation is necessary to protect their hard-won peace and security. Therefore, the government intends to move with lightning speed to capitalize on the myriad of economic endowments Namibia possesses, in a coordinated manner, in recognition of the urgent need to create more new jobs.

Dr Geingob urged Namibians to place the national good above personal interest, bias, or prejudices. They must cultivate the positive aspects of their national identity and realize that only by holding hands and pulling together in one direction, will they be able to continue their journey of development. Wherever there are shortcomings, they should all take responsibility to correct them.

The President assured the people of Namibia that he has sworn to permanently protect their nation’s independence and sovereignty on behalf of all Namibians. He acknowledged that after 33 years of sustained progress and numerous milestones, there is still work to be done to achieve the dreams and aspirations outlined in their National Development Plans and Vision 2030, which are augmented by the Harambee Prosperity Plans. Therefore, the government has outlined key policies and strategies aimed at taking advantage of Namibia’s natural resources and economical green shoots. Through these policies and strategies, they plan to develop the green hydrogen industry and oil and gas sub-sectors, as well as enhance agricultural production as a means for accelerating industrial development and job creation in Namibia. – Namibia Daily News