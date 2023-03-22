Trending Now
Home NationalGender Namibian Supreme Court Overturns Decision Granting Citizenship to Child of Gay Couple
Namibian Supreme Court Overturns Decision Granting Citizenship to Child of Gay Couple
Gender

Namibian Supreme Court Overturns Decision Granting Citizenship to Child of Gay Couple

March 22, 2023

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 22  —  The Supreme Court in Namibia has overturned a previous decision that granted citizenship to the son of a gay couple. The couple’s four-year-old son was born via surrogacy in South Africa, and the Namibian father and his Mexican partner were listed on the South African birth certificate as parents.

The Namibian authorities demanded a DNA test to prove that one of the child’s parents was Namibian, but the couple refused to undergo the test. In 2021, a local court granted the child Namibian citizenship, but the government appealed, arguing that the birth had not been registered with Namibian authorities within a year.

The Supreme Court agreed with the government’s argument and ruled that the child was not entitled to Namibian citizenship by descent. Homosexuality is illegal in Namibia, but the sodomy law is rarely enforced. The couple expressed disappointment with the decision, while South Africa remains the only African country that allows same-sex marriage.

Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 70
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

NFA Girls Centre graduates to attend Educational Programme

January 23, 2018

Woman Leader Tamiko Cuellar to impart knowledge during...

August 13, 2018

Standard Bank recommits to Miss Namibia and Woman...

April 24, 2018

MEAC promotes importance of education for San girls

August 28, 2018

Women’s participation in innovation, science in SADC region...

March 7, 2019

Sioka condemns GBV on National Assembly opening

September 12, 2018

Tai Exclusive: the product of a woman’s dreams...

April 26, 2018

Bank Windhoek donates sanitary pads to Innergirl Foundation

December 20, 2021

UAE approves new policies to empower Emirati women

December 5, 2018

Gender responsive budgeting workshop held for government officials

November 1, 2018

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by