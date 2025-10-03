Trending Now
Home NationalEconomics Namibia’s trade deficit hits record 308 mln USD in August
Namibia’s trade deficit hits record 308 mln USD in August
EconomicsNational

Namibia’s trade deficit hits record 308 mln USD in August

October 3, 2025

WINDHOEK, Oct.3 — Namibia posted a record trade deficit of 5.3 billion Namibian dollars (about 308 million U.S. dollars) in August, up from the previous month’s 13 million Namibian dollars, the country’s statistics agency said Thursday.

The figure is also significantly worse than the 3.4 billion Namibian dollar deficit recorded in the same month in 2024, Namibia Statistics Agency Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said in the latest trade statistics report.

South Africa remains the dominant trading partner for both imports and exports, he said. Namibia‘s export sector is heavily concentrated in mining, with non-monetary gold, uranium, “ores and concentrates of base metals,” and copper and articles of copper making up the bulk of outward shipments.

Fish is the only non-mineral product listed among the top five exports. “The re-exports basket primarily comprised copper, petroleum oils, diamonds, ores and concentrates of base metals, and nickel ores and concentrates of base metals,” Shimuafeni said.

Namibia mainly imports petroleum oils, motor vehicles, nickel ores and concentrates of base metals, and civil engineering and contractors’ equipment, the statistician-general said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 8
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Finnish delegation hopes to foster education, trade and...

October 26, 2018

Namibia Takes Landmark Step to Regulate Virtual Assets

August 1, 2023

Nedbank Building Awarded Six-Star Rating for Sustainability

February 20, 2023

Botswanan minister rejects debt trap allegation against China

February 10, 2019

China remains Namibia’s top export market in April

June 12, 2025

Celebrating Kavango West’s Entrepreneurial Champions: OM SEED 2024...

June 19, 2024

China releases 20,000 tonnes of pork from central...

March 20, 2020

UN in Cambodia organizes lecture on “The Real...

August 23, 2018

Namibia’s economy grows 2.4 pct in Q3

December 16, 2021

IMF expects Namibia’s economy to contract for third...

June 5, 2019
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.