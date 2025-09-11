Namibia condemns Israeli violation of Qatari sovereignty

WINDHOEK, Sept. 11 — The Namibian government has expressed deep concern over what it described as a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati, executive director of the Ministry of International Relations and Trade, said the actions contravened the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

“The State of Qatar has made sustained and commendable efforts to facilitate negotiations between the concerned parties. It is, therefore, deeply regrettable that these diplomatic efforts have been met with actions that undermine its sovereignty and mediation role,” she said.

Namibia reiterated that no nation has the right to violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of another, adding that respect for international law is fundamental to global order.

The government also called for a just and lasting solution to the conflict in the Middle East, stressing that it could only be achieved through genuine negotiations that address the legitimate concerns of all parties and uphold justice, equality, and mutual respect. (Xinhua)

