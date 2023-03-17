Trending Now
Namibia Advances on Key Infrastructure Projects
Economics

Namibia Advances on Key Infrastructure Projects

March 17, 2023

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 17  —  The Finance Minister of Namibia recently spoke about the country’s progress in achieving four key goals under the Infrastructure Development pillar. These goals include ensuring a reliable energy supply, securing a cost-effective water supply, strengthening Namibia’s position as a transport and logistics hub, and expanding coverage for information and communication technologies.

Regarding energy supply security, Namibia has made progress by issuing a generation license for a 20 MW solar project and updating and approving the National Integrated Resource Plan. The Ministry of Mines and Energy plans to accelerate the deployment of a large-scale solar portfolio with Battery Energy Storage Systems by 2025 to address energy insecurity in the region. The electrification of schools, government institutions, and households is also underway.

In terms of water supply security, the government has completed the refurbishment of a water canal and invested in the construction of the Neckartal Dam and major irrigation projects in the region. The first phase of the Ohangwena Aquifer’s development and the construction of two canals will further improve the water supply.

Namibia is investing in its rail and rolling stock to strengthen its position as a transport and logistics hub. Upgrades to rail connections and the Port of Walvis Bay’s new Container Terminal will improve connectivity and accessibility.

Finally, Namibia has made strides in expanding coverage of information and communication technologies. The state-owned entities MTC and Telecom Namibia have provided network coverage for schools and hospitals, and Telecom Namibia has co-landed the Google Equiano cable in Namibia to ensure global connectivity. The Cybercrime Bill and Data Protection Bill are also being finalized to establish a National Security and Cyber Incidence Response Team and protect human rights, respectively.

Overall, these developments will contribute to Namibia’s economic growth and improve the quality of life for its citizens.

