Namibia’s President vows to eradicate poverty with multifaceted strategies

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 17 — Namibia’s President, Hage Geingob, recently addressed the nation on the importance of social progression. Geingob said that Namibian society is unequal, and his government is determined to address this by eradicating poverty in the country. The Social Progression pillar consists of five key deliverables, namely: Arresting Hunger and Poverty, Delivery of Urban Land, Housing & Sanitation, Improving the Quality of the Public Education System, Improved Access to Public Healthcare, and Arresting Sexual & Gender-Based Violence.

The Namibian government has made notable achievements in ensuring household and national food security, including unlocking the potential of the Green Schemes through alternative modes of operation. The government advertised seven Green Schemes for leasing, and evaluations to identify suitable operators are ongoing. In addition, the government has procured various machinery and equipment for use by crop and livestock farmers, which have been distributed to the Agricultural Development Centres (ADCs) where farmers can access them for farming operations. The government supported the production of 1,060 tons and 117 tons of certified foundation seeds, which created temporary employment for 4,519 people.

Geingob stressed the importance of improving child nutrition, which he said is a long-term investment in human capital. The Namibian government has increased the old age social grant four times, from the initial amount of 600 Namibian Dollars in 2015 to the current grant of 1,400 Namibian Dollars. The government administers several other grants in its multipronged approach to arresting poverty, including grants to orphans and vulnerable children, people with disabilities, war veterans, and a national school feeding program that reaches 320,000 school-going children at primary and secondary schools.

The Namibian government has implemented the Flexible Land Tenure System (FLTS) to provide affordable security of tenure to inhabitants in informal settlements. In addition, the government plans to implement the upgrading of settlements in Oranjemund, Kamanjab, Outjo, Gochas, Maltahohe, Walvis Bay, Ongwediva, Katima Mulilo, Tsumeb, and Grootfontein. The government has abolished 366 bucket toilets by constructing 250, and a total of 21 townships were proclaimed, and 528 housing units have been constructed from April 2022 to date.

In conclusion, President Geingob emphasized that eradicating poverty must be addressed using multifaceted strategies, including engendering job creation through new, complementary engines of growth. He also urged Namibians to take the “bright lights” of development to the regions and stimulate the rural economies. Geingob assured Namibians that his government is committed to achieving its Social Progression pillar’s deliverables to build a better Namibia for all its citizens. – Namibia Daily News